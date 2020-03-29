Raymond James Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$5.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.48.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.35. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 73.40%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

