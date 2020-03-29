Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,411 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

