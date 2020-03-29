Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 186,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,314,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

GBT opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

