Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 152.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 402,005 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 165,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BYM opened at $13.29 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.