Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Onespan worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.37 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

