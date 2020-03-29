Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $472,000 Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,706 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 153,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

