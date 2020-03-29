Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

