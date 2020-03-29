Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,815.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 25,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 631,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,181. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

