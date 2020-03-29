Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,662 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.