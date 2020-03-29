Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

OMAB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.