Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 137,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Raymond James by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 125,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Raymond James by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 83,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

