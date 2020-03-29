Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

