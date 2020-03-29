Raymond James Weighs in on Questor Technology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QST. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.

In related news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total transaction of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$509,000. Insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781 in the last three months.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

