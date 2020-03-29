Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

News stories about Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rayonier earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Rayonier’s score:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

