Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

