Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Realogy worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of RLGY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.