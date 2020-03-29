Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $449.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $518.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

