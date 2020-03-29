Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.