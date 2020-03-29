Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audioeye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 237.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AEYE stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Audioeye as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

