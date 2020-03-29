Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

NYSE:CMA opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after purchasing an additional 299,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

