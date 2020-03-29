Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $40.53, approximately 3,391,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,593,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 347,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

