Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -103.42% -89.08% Fate Therapeutics -919.00% -49.94% -36.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 14 0 2.88

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 253.97%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.06, suggesting a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -1.49 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 157.71 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -15.40

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.