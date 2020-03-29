Reviewing Atento (NYSE:ATTO) & CHORUS LTD/S (NYSE:CHRYY)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atento and CHORUS LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.06 -$81.30 million ($0.32) -3.91 CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 2.77 $35.54 million N/A N/A

CHORUS LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Volatility & Risk

Atento has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.76% -6.18% -1.34% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atento and CHORUS LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 340.00%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Summary

CHORUS LTD/S beats Atento on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

