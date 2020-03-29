Reviewing Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & Dongfeng Motor Group (NYSE:DNFGY)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Dongfeng Motor Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.02 -$97.03 million ($0.45) -2.98 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.30 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -7.04% 6.00% 1.44% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superior Industries International and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 248.26%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.