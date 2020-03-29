Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 520

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546 ($7.18).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 470.10 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1954.9998216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

