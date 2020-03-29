Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.78. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

