Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19, 4,770,227 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,444,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

