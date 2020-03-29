Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE VVNT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

