Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.