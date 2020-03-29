RSMGOVBETF/ETF (RSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from RSMGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Shares of RSMGOVBETF/ETF stock opened at A$21.48 ($15.23) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of A$21.46.

