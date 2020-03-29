Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Ruhnn stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.27 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Ruhnn has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

