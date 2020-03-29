RUS DIV/ETF (RDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from RUS DIV/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.

RDV opened at A$19.95 ($14.15) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$29.44.

