Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,006 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,917,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,832,000 after purchasing an additional 795,297 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,302,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 166,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,189,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

