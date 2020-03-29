Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

