Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

