Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

