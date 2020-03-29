Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

