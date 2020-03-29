Santo Carlini Purchases 294,564 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Santo Carlini bought 294,564 shares of Ambertech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,666.25 ($8,983.16).

Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Santo Carlini bought 99,091 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,657.28 ($3,303.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

