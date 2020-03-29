Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $12.27 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

