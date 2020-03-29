Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.76, approximately 22,229,224 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,135,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,441,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,777,000 after acquiring an additional 495,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

