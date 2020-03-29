Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:SWM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

