SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 10.5%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.65, 1,824,498 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,827,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

