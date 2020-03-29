Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$2.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.15 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 million and a P/E ratio of 94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

