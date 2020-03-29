Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

