Short Interest in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Declines By 14.9%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Akers Biosciences stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

