Short Interest in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Declines By 12.5%

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,862,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AlarmCom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

