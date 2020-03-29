Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 10.7%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 458,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,561 in the last three months. 26.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASPS. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

