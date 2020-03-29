Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Grows By 33.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 27th total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

