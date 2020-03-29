Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 20.9%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Astrotech alerts:

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $3.63 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.16.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.