Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 20.7%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AUBN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.40. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $431,447 over the last 90 days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.